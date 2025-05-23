Romania receives two more F-16s from Norway

Romania has received two additional F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from Norway, marking the latest delivery in the country’s ongoing effort to modernize its air force. The jets landed on Thursday, May 22, at the 71st Air Base “General Emanoil Ionescu” in Câmpia Turzii, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The delivery is part of a broader contract between the Romanian and Norwegian governments, which includes the acquisition of 32 F-16s, an initial logistics support package, and additional equipment and services provided by the US government.

So far, 18 of the 32 aircraft have been delivered. Sixteen of them are assigned to the 48th Fighter Squadron at Câmpia Turzii, while the two latest additions will join the 571st Fighter Squadron at Mihail Kogălniceanu.

These aircraft join the fleet already in service with the Romanian Air Force and will support national and allied airspace defense missions. Operated under both national and NATO command, the jets will carry out duties as part of the Permanent Combat Service – Air Policing (SLP-PA) in both peacetime and crisis situations.

The Norwegian aircraft, delivered in operational condition, are expected to serve Romania for at least 10 years, bridging the gap until the transition to fifth-generation fighter jets.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale Romania)