Three consortiums submit bids for Bucharest M4 subway line

Three consortiums, comprising 56 nationally and internationally recognized companies, have submitted technical and financial bids for the construction of the M4 subway line, on the Gara de Nord - Gara Progresul section.

The project, valued at approximately EUR 2.5 billion, will be funded through non-reimbursable European funds, as announced by District 4 mayor Daniel Băluță.

The bids will be analyzed in the coming period, and the winners will be selected by the end of the year. Construction works are scheduled to begin in 2025 and will be completed in no more than 5 years.

According to the District 4 mayor, the construction of the 14 new subway stations, which will connect Gara de Nord to the southern part of the city, at Gara Progresul train station, will lead to "a significant reduction in road traffic," and provide "a major boost" to the economic development of the southern area of Bucharest.

The M4 line, on the Gara de Nord – Gara Progresul section, was initially allocated around EUR 300 million funding under the EU-backed National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), but it was unable to meet the required conditions due to the longer construction time.

Meanwhile, in the north of Bucharest, work has started on the new subway line M6, which will connect the capital to the Henri Coandă Airport.

Between 400,000-500,000 people use the Bucharest subway daily.

