Events

Bucharest hosts Thirty Seconds To Mars concert this month

15 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

American rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars will perform in Bucharest later this month, as part of their Seasons World Tour. Laminor Arena will host the concert on October 25.

The tour, the band's seventh, promotes the new album It's the End of the World, But It's a Beautiful Day, but also includes all the songs that made the band famous, the organizers said, quoted by News.ro.

Oliver Malcolm and 12 Limbs will open the concert in Bucharest. 

Thirty Seconds To Mars come from Los Angeles. Formed in 1998, the band consists of brothers Jared Leto and Shannon Leto. It plays a mix of progressive rock with space rock influences, plus elements of electronic music. 

Until now, the band has released six studio materials that have brought them 14 Platinum Discs and 19 Gold Discs, entering the charts worldwide. Over time, they collaborated with important artists in the international music scene, including Maynard James Keenan, Ed Sheeran, and Bob Ezrin.

Tickets for the concert in Bucharest can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro. 

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/BestMusic Concerts)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Bucharest hosts Thirty Seconds To Mars concert this month

15 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

American rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars will perform in Bucharest later this month, as part of their Seasons World Tour. Laminor Arena will host the concert on October 25.

The tour, the band's seventh, promotes the new album It's the End of the World, But It's a Beautiful Day, but also includes all the songs that made the band famous, the organizers said, quoted by News.ro.

Oliver Malcolm and 12 Limbs will open the concert in Bucharest. 

Thirty Seconds To Mars come from Los Angeles. Formed in 1998, the band consists of brothers Jared Leto and Shannon Leto. It plays a mix of progressive rock with space rock influences, plus elements of electronic music. 

Until now, the band has released six studio materials that have brought them 14 Platinum Discs and 19 Gold Discs, entering the charts worldwide. Over time, they collaborated with important artists in the international music scene, including Maynard James Keenan, Ed Sheeran, and Bob Ezrin.

Tickets for the concert in Bucharest can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro. 

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/BestMusic Concerts)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 October 2024
Transport
1,000-space parking lot to be added to Bucharest Airport
15 October 2024
Justice
Romanian Parliament votes to lift immunity of former health minister Nelu Tătaru
15 October 2024
Administration
Unirii Square consolidation project leads to major conflict between mayors, scandal in downtown Bucharest
15 October 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange launches recruitment process for General Manager
15 October 2024
Macro
Romania’s industrial figures confirm subdued economic activity in August
14 October 2024
Environment
National Geographic article explores plans to create a national park in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains
14 October 2024
M&A
Wolt acquires eMAG’s delivery platform Tazz in Romania
14 October 2024
Sports
Romanian national football team leaves thank you note for hosts after match in Cyprus