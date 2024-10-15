Bucharest hosts Thirty Seconds To Mars concert this month

American rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars will perform in Bucharest later this month, as part of their Seasons World Tour. Laminor Arena will host the concert on October 25.

The tour, the band's seventh, promotes the new album It's the End of the World, But It's a Beautiful Day, but also includes all the songs that made the band famous, the organizers said, quoted by News.ro.

Oliver Malcolm and 12 Limbs will open the concert in Bucharest.

Thirty Seconds To Mars come from Los Angeles. Formed in 1998, the band consists of brothers Jared Leto and Shannon Leto. It plays a mix of progressive rock with space rock influences, plus elements of electronic music.

Until now, the band has released six studio materials that have brought them 14 Platinum Discs and 19 Gold Discs, entering the charts worldwide. Over time, they collaborated with important artists in the international music scene, including Maynard James Keenan, Ed Sheeran, and Bob Ezrin.

Tickets for the concert in Bucharest can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/BestMusic Concerts)