Therme Bucharest named in list of wellness centers by The New York Times

An article delving into the benefits of hydrotherapy, published by the famous US newspaper The New York Times, features a recommendation for six wellness centers, including Romania’s Therme center.

According to the article, “studies show that immersion in water, hot or cold, can calm the nervous system, reduce joint pain and inflammation, stimulate circulation, lower blood pressure, and accelerate lymphatic drainage. It also relaxes muscles, reduces stress, and improves mood and sleep quality.”

One of the most popular methods, according to the same source, is “contrast therapy,” which involves alternating between hot and cold temperatures. This “stimulates metabolism and helps the body adapt and become more resilient,” says Susanna Søberg, a metabolic researcher studying heat and cold exposure.

Wellness centers around the world offer saunas, steam baths, or cold plungers to that end.

Therme Bucharest, the New York Times article says, is “an eclectic complex at the intersection of thermal spa, tropical jungle, and water park located on the outskirts of Romania’s capital.”

The location “combines ancient traditions with modern therapies. Abundant natural light and tropical vegetation create a unique atmosphere. It has three zones: Galaxy (for families, with slides and play areas), The Palm (for adults, with an urban beach and thermal pools), and Elysium (focused on wellness, with saunas, steam baths, and spa treatments),” the article mentions. Prices range from USD 11 to USD 48.

Therme plans to open locations in Washington, Dallas, Glasgow, Toronto, Frankfurt, and Manchester.

The same article mentions five other locations, all in the United States or Canada, such as the Springs Resort in Colorado, Othership in New York, Basin Glacial Waters in Alberta, Kilolani Spa in Hawaii, and Alchemy Springs in California.

Prices in these locations, however, are naturally much higher than the fares practiced by Therme Bucharest, with room prices reaching USD 599 per night.

