Wellness complex Therme Bucharest, closed this March

The wellness and relaxation complex Therme, in northern Bucharest, will be closed for the month of March.

The maintenance works, initially scheduled for May, will be carried out in March, against the background of the measures taken to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Three million Romanians, or nearly one in five Romanians living in the country, and one million foreign tourists visited Therme Bucharest in the four years since the complex opened in the north of Bucharest. The foreign tourists came from countries such as Italy, Bulgaria, Israel, UK, Germany or US.

