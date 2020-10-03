Parliament Palace in Bucharest closes for visitors amid coronavirus concerns

The Parliament Palace in Bucharest will be closed to visitors between March 10 and March 31 in order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, Profit.ro reported.

At the same time, beginning March 9, all events organized inside the palace or those approved by the Chamber of Deputies or the Senate will not take place if more than 1,000 people are estimated to attend.

The measure applies to events scheduled to take place by March 31 and is in line with the ban recently imposed by authorities on gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

The events where fewer than 1,000 people are expected to attend can be organized only if they receive the approval of the Bucharest Public Health Department.

The internship program of the Chamber of Deputies was also suspended, alongside other internship programs at various parliamentary groups or parliamentary commissions.

The Parliament will deal with the requests of individuals only by phone, post or email, and every institution will announce on its website the details.

The Parliament Palace in Bucharest is one of the most visited tourist sites in the city. A project of the late dictator Nicolae Ceușescu, it is considered the heaviest building in the world. It houses the two houses of the Parliament of Romania, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, and the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC).

(Photo: Pixabay)