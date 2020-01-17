A quarter of Therme Bucharest’s visitors are foreigners

The Therme Bucharest wellness and relaxation complex located near the capital city has attracted around 4 million visitors in four years of activity, and about a quarter of them were foreigners. The spa complex required total investments of over EUR 100 million in this period.

Three million Romanians, or nearly one in five Romanians living in the country, and one million foreign tourists visited Therme Bucharest in the four years since the complex opened in the north of Bucharest, the company said in a press release quoted by News.ro. The foreign tourists came from countries such as Italy, Bulgaria, Israel, UK, Germany or US.

With the inauguration of this investment, Bucharest has become one of the most important attractions in the area of relaxation and wellness tourism, next to the first and the oldest historically certified thermal capital, Rome, Therme representatives said.

Several new areas and facilities were added to the wellness center in the first four years of activity, among them the new 4,000-sqm Galaxy Relax area, the largest urban beach in Europe - Sands of Therme (30,000 sqm), two theme parks, and a new concept restaurant. The investments in the complex thus exceeded EUR 100 million in this period, and company representatives said they plan several other investments.

Therme Bucharest is the largest Therme in Europe, with an indoor capacity of 4,000 visitors simultaneously. Moreover, with over 880,000 plants, on a total area of 18,000 square meters, Therme Bucharest has the largest indoor and outdoor botanical garden in Romania. Its three restaurants have a total capacity of 800 seats.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Therme Bucuresti)