‘The Yellow Tie’ with John Malkovich hits cinemas in Romania this fall

The Yellow Tie (Cravata Galbenă), a biographical drama inspired by the life of renowned Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache, will premiere in cinemas across Romania on November 14. The film stars John Malkovich alongside Miranda Richardson, Sean Bean, Ben Schnetzer, Kate Phillips, Anton Lesser, and Charlie Rowe.

Directed by Celibidache’s son, Serge Ioan Celebidachi, the movie spans more than seven decades, following the conductor’s journey from a strict childhood in interwar Romania through the turmoil of post-war Germany to his acclaimed international career. It depicts his refusal to compromise his artistic vision, the personal sacrifices that came with it, and his lifelong longing for home.

Shot entirely in Romania, the production employed more than 300 crew members and five national orchestras to recreate Celibidache’s legendary performances in Philadelphia, Buenos Aires, Venice, Bucharest, and Berlin.

The film’s first official teaser was released in August.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)