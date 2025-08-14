The Yellow Tie: First look at film inspired by Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache, starring John Malkovich

Video

The official teaser for The Yellow Tie/Cravata Galbenă, a biographical drama inspired by the life of famed Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache, was released on Thursday, August 14. The film stars John Malkovich alongside Miranda Richardson, Ben Schnetzer, Kate Phillips, Sean Bean, Anton Lesser, and Charlie Rowe.

Covering more than seven decades, the film follows Celibidache's path from a strict childhood in interwar Romania through the hardship of post-war Germany to his celebrated international career. It depicts his refusal to compromise his artistic vision, the personal sacrifices that came with it, and his lifelong longing for home.

Shot entirely in Romania, the production involved over 300 crew members and five national orchestras, which recreated Celibidache's landmark performances in Philadelphia, Buenos Aires, Venice, Bucharest, and Berlin.

"I believe this film will attract people who want to create something, people who follow their own path and are willing to persevere in doing things the way they believe is right," said actor John Malkovich.

Directed by Celibidache's son, Serge Ioan Celebidachi, who co-wrote the script with James Olivier, the film features a creative team including cinematographer Peter Menzies Jr., costume designer Alessandro Lai, makeup and prosthetics designer Lynda Armstrong, and production designer Vlad Vieru. The score is composed by Kathryn Kluge and Kim Allen Kluge.

"This project is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. It's not about the seven years it took to make this film, but about the fifty years I have carried this story within me, hoping we could trace the journey of a boy from Romania who spread his genius across the world. This film has always been my dearest project, a way to cast a beautiful and positive light on a country whose image and freedom were martyred throughout the last century," said Serge Ioan Celebidachi, the film's director.

Produced with exclusively Romanian funding, The Yellow Tie will premiere in cinemas across the country in November this year, distributed by Vertical Entertainment.

(Photo source: PR)