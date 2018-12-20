The Economist features the city Romania can boast about

A recent feature published by The Economist looks at the western Romania city of Cluj-Napoca, which it presents as the city the country can boast about.

Unlike the population of Romania, which has lost some 4 million people since the 1990s, Cluj-Napoca is a city with a growing population.

An “industrial graveyard” after the 1989 Revolution, the city has now become an IT hub. It is “home to 1,350 it companies and an estimated 20,000 developers and engineers, up from 12,000 in 2014,” the article notes. Still, the city is facing labor force shortages and demands for higher wages.

The article also notes the construction works taking place in Cluj, which is “too small for its 450,000 people”, including a population of some 100,000 students. Of these, more than 3,000 are foreign ones.

The Economist article can be read here.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

