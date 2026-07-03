Defense

Romanian president condemns Russia’s “reckless and irresponsible” attack on Kyiv

03 July 2026

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Romanian president Nicușor Dan has condemned the major drone and missile attack carried out by Russian forces on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, during the night of July 1-2.

In a post on X, he denounced the “reckless and irresponsible attack against Kyiv, which caused a high number of innocent casualties and injured citizens.”

Russia’s attack killed 20 people, while 90 others were injured, according to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, quoted by the BBC.

“Our condolences and deepest thoughts of compassion go out to the Ukrainian people and all the affected families. We also wish a swift recovery to the wounded,” the Romanian president said in his message.

The president said the attack showed that Russia was not looking for peace and “is not engaging in reasonable behavior to advance toward a comprehensive security situation.”

He also said Romania would support Ukraine “for as long as it takes to defend its freedom.”

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Володимир Зеленський)

Tags
#Ukraine
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Defense

Romanian president condemns Russia’s “reckless and irresponsible” attack on Kyiv

03 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Nicușor Dan has condemned the major drone and missile attack carried out by Russian forces on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, during the night of July 1-2.

In a post on X, he denounced the “reckless and irresponsible attack against Kyiv, which caused a high number of innocent casualties and injured citizens.”

Russia’s attack killed 20 people, while 90 others were injured, according to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, quoted by the BBC.

“Our condolences and deepest thoughts of compassion go out to the Ukrainian people and all the affected families. We also wish a swift recovery to the wounded,” the Romanian president said in his message.

The president said the attack showed that Russia was not looking for peace and “is not engaging in reasonable behavior to advance toward a comprehensive security situation.”

He also said Romania would support Ukraine “for as long as it takes to defend its freedom.”

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Володимир Зеленський)

Tags
#Ukraine
Normal

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