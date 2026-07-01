Bucharest launches major climate shelter network, upgrades transit stops to counter heat

Bucharest city officials adopted a decision to adapt public transport stations to provide more protection for passengers during heatwaves. Similarly, the Bucharest City Hall announced the opening of the largest network of climate shelters in the country.

The first measure concerns stations that belong to the local transport authority, STB, and began as a proposal by Save Romania Union (USR) general councillor Nicorel Nicorescu. It aims to modernize station shelters through solutions that reduce exposure to solar radiation, according to the party’s press release.

“The adoption of this project is a concrete step towards adapting Bucharest to the effects of climate change. We are not talking about a simple increase in comfort, but about measures that can reduce the risks to which tens of thousands of passengers are exposed daily during heatwave periods. We want every investment in the city’s infrastructure to take into account the new climate realities and people’s needs,” declared Nicorel Nicorescu.

UV protection, the use of materials with improved thermal properties, additional shading systems, or other green solutions that reduce heat accumulation in STB stations will be implemented. The interventions will be carried out in stages, starting with stations in areas with heavy traffic.

Estimates show that in Bucharest there are approximately 1,900–2,000 public transport stops, of which between 700 and 1,000 shelters could require interventions to improve protection against solar radiation and reduce heat accumulation. Bucharest administrator Lucian Judele stated that areas with high exposure to sunlight will be prioritized, so that the measures can be felt by passengers as quickly as possible.

Concurrently, Bucharest residents will also benefit from Romania’s largest network of climate shelters, inaugurated on Wednesday, July 1. As part of the program, 71 public institutions of the Bucharest City Hall, together with 200 locations of partner pharmacies, will allow passers-by who need a few moments of rest and refreshment to enter their premises for free.

Among the institutions registered to serve as climate shelters are theaters, senior clubs, all locations of the Metropolitan Library, museums, tax and public finance institutions, or civil registry institutions from the sectors, and Dona and Catena pharmacies. Indoor climate shelters are open throughout the year, and their schedule is the same as that of the host institution.

Currently, the network includes almost 300 climate shelters throughout Bucharest, located in real time on an interactive map. On that map, users can see the schedule of each shelter, what it provides, and a section with advice for preventing heat stress.

The platform also integrates the capital’s public drinking fountain network, with GPS navigation to the nearest active source of drinking water.

Like the rest of Europe, Romania has been battling extreme heat over the last week, and temperatures reached 41 degrees Celsius in parts of the country on Monday and Tuesday, June 29-30.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)