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Romania sends humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Venezuela

02 July 2026

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Romania dispatched a strategic airlift mission carrying humanitarian aid to Venezuela following the earthquakes that struck the country's Yaracuy region on June 24, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) announced on Thursday, July 2. The operation is being carried out through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism. 

A Boeing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft took off from the 90th Airlift Base in Otopeni on Thursday, carrying military supplies and medical products intended to support communities affected by the earthquakes, which caused significant damage to infrastructure and the local population.

“Following a request for assistance from the Venezuelan authorities, the European Commission activated the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM), through which participating states mobilize resources to support the affected population. Romania's participation in this humanitarian mission was approved by Decision No. 11 of June 29, 2026, of the National Committee for Emergency Situations, following a proposal from the Department for Emergency Situations,” the Romanian ministry said.

The aircraft is operated under the multinational Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC) program, through which Romania and 11 other member states share access to three Boeing C-17 Globemaster III strategic transport aircraft based at Pápa Air Base in Hungary.

The Defense Ministry said the mission demonstrates Romania's commitment to international humanitarian assistance while making use of its participation in the SAC program, which supports national defense missions as well as NATO, European Union, and United Nations commitments, in addition to disaster relief and emergency response operations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Marcel Rommens/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Society

Romania sends humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Venezuela

02 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania dispatched a strategic airlift mission carrying humanitarian aid to Venezuela following the earthquakes that struck the country's Yaracuy region on June 24, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) announced on Thursday, July 2. The operation is being carried out through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism. 

A Boeing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft took off from the 90th Airlift Base in Otopeni on Thursday, carrying military supplies and medical products intended to support communities affected by the earthquakes, which caused significant damage to infrastructure and the local population.

“Following a request for assistance from the Venezuelan authorities, the European Commission activated the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM), through which participating states mobilize resources to support the affected population. Romania's participation in this humanitarian mission was approved by Decision No. 11 of June 29, 2026, of the National Committee for Emergency Situations, following a proposal from the Department for Emergency Situations,” the Romanian ministry said.

The aircraft is operated under the multinational Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC) program, through which Romania and 11 other member states share access to three Boeing C-17 Globemaster III strategic transport aircraft based at Pápa Air Base in Hungary.

The Defense Ministry said the mission demonstrates Romania's commitment to international humanitarian assistance while making use of its participation in the SAC program, which supports national defense missions as well as NATO, European Union, and United Nations commitments, in addition to disaster relief and emergency response operations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Marcel Rommens/Dreamstime.com)

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