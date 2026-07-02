Romania’s UNTOLD seeks investors via SeedBlink to fuel global expansion, confirms Colombia festival for 2027

Romanian entertainment group UNTOLD announced the opening of its first public investment round through the SeedBlink platform as it accelerates its international expansion plans, with Colombia confirmed as its next festival destination after Dubai. The company said it aims to build a global network of festivals and entertainment projects over the next five years and become one of the world's leading live entertainment groups.

The upcoming investment campaign is part of UNTOLD's strategy to finance its global growth ambitions, with more than EUR 9 million already committed by investors, according to the company.

UNTOLD representatives said the group plans to expand into Latin America by launching a new festival in Colombia in 2027. At the same time, it is holding advanced discussions on projects in Brazil, as well as in other strategic markets including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Egypt, Spain, and Greece.

The company’s long-term goal is to develop a network of at least 20 mega-festivals and other entertainment projects with operations in more than 30 countries, positioning itself as the next Romanian unicorn.

“UNTOLD has proven that a brand created in Romania can compete at the highest level on the global stage. Today, we are entering a new phase in which we are building an international entertainment group and offering the community that has supported us over the years the opportunity to actively take part in this growth and success story. UNTOLD has a real chance to become Romania's next unicorn," said Bogdan Buta, Founder and CEO of UNTOLD Universe.

The brand’s international expansion builds on the success of its flagship festival in Cluj-Napoca and the launch of UNTOLD Dubai, which the company said demonstrated that its festival model can be successfully replicated in global markets. The Dubai edition also featured a performance by Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren on the Burj Khalifa, which was described as a unique world record.

Alongside its international expansion, the group said it will continue developing its domestic projects, including the UNTOLD festival in Cluj-Napoca, which will hold its 11th edition this year, and Kapital, the festival launched in Bucharest in 2025.

Through the SeedBlink campaign, UNTOLD is inviting individual investors and festival supporters to take part in the company's growth. The first investment round will open on July 8 and will be available exclusively to people who register in advance through the company's dedicated investment platform.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Untold organizers)