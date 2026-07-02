Romanian president publishes opinion article in influential US conservative outlet Newsmax

Romania’s president, Nicușor Dan, published an opinion article on Newsmax.com on Wednesday, July 1, noting that American leadership enjoys deep respect among Romanians and that America has been a strong ally for Romania.

The article touched upon the United States’ 250th anniversary and president Donald Trump’s mandate. Newsmax is regarded as one of the most influential conservative media outlets in the United States.

The anniversary is “a moment to recognize the deep and enduring bond, rooted in shared values, sacrifice, and strategic alignment, with countries such as my own, Romania, that stand for freedom and opportunity,” the president said.

“For Romanians, America has never been a distant power, but a strong ally committed to promoting peace and security and defending against our adversaries,” he added, saying that the partnership must be deepened and “carried ambitiously into the future.”

The president reminded that “Romanians mounted one of the longest-lasting armed resistance movements against Communism anywhere behind the Iron Curtain” through the fighters hidden in the Carpathian Mountains. “The United States sought to aid them, parachuting Romanian volunteers and supplies to sustain the fight. Those who took to the mountains clung to a single hope: that the Americans would come and free Romania,” he said.

Romanians understand the importance of individual, political, and economic freedom, and converge with US values when it comes to faith and family, the importance of secure borders, and the primacy of democracy and liberty, the top official continued.

Dan also reminded that Romania agreed to host US military capabilities, including a substantial presence of C-130 transport aircraft in the context of the Iran war. Before that, Romania sent servicemen to fight alongside Americans in Iraq and Afghanistan, he said, and purchased advanced US defense systems.

“Romania plays a central role in advancing a strategic ecosystem in the Black Sea, anchoring peace, stability, and security in the region. To support this, we are actively working on facilitating a strengthened U.S. presence at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, joint nuclear energy initiatives at Cernavodă, small modular reactor development with U.S. technology providers, and the proposed establishment of an artificial intelligence gigafactory in Dobrogea,” he said.

Romania will play a major role in the reconstruction of Ukraine through the Port of Constanta, the president argued. Another effort will be the advancement of the Vertical Gas Corridor and the Neptun Deep projects, he said.

He also referred to Romanians’ support for Trump. “In Romania, popular support for American leadership, specifically for President Trump, remains extremely strong, reflecting both historical affinity and a shared outlook on the challenges and priorities of today,” Dan said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)