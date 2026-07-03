Romania signs contract for last section of A8 motorway, including segment in Republic of Moldova

Romania's National Road Investment Company (CNIR) announced on July 2 the signing of the design and construction contract for Section 4 of the A8 Târgu Neamț–Iași–Ungheni Motorway.

The contract, awarded to the consortium comprising Italian ITINERA S.p.A., SAIPEM S.p.A., and ICM S.p.A., covers the construction of the final 15.5-kilometer section of the A8 Târgu Mureș–Iași–Ungheni Motorway. It also includes the construction of the first five kilometers of motorway in the Republic of Moldova, according to CNIR.

The contract amounts to RON 3.57 billion and will be financed through the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program, CNIR said.

The motorway will retain the name A8 – Union Motorway (Autostrada Unirii) on the Moldovan side of the border, Vladimir Bolea, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova and Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development, said.

The contract has an implementation period of 46 months, with 10 months for the design phase and 36 months for construction. Priority has been given to the 2.77-kilometer section between the Golăiești interchange and the Ungheni Bridge over the river Prut, where works are already at an advanced stage.

Section 4 will include 14 bridges and overpasses; two tunnels, including a 1,760-meter one; and two interchanges.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Compania Națională de Investiții Rutiere)