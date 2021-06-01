Tesla to install Supercharger stations in four Romanian cities this year

Electric vehicle producer Tesla will install Supercharger charging stations in four Romanian cities - Bucharest, Timisoara, Pitesti, and Sibiu - this year.

The first city to have Supercharger stations is Timisoara, in the first quarter of the year, Wall-street.ro reported. The other stations will be available in the second quarter.

In December 2020, Tesla published on its website five vacancies for a showroom and service in Bucharest.

"We are preparing to enter Romania," reads the job post.

Tesla has thus publicly confirmed for the first time that it intends to open a showroom and a service in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Jan Gajdosik/Dreamstime.com)