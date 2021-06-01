Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

Tesla to install Supercharger stations in four Romanian cities this year

06 January 2021
Electric vehicle producer Tesla will install Supercharger charging stations in four Romanian cities - Bucharest, Timisoara, Pitesti, and Sibiu - this year.

The first city to have Supercharger stations is Timisoara, in the first quarter of the year, Wall-street.ro reported. The other stations will be available in the second quarter.

In December 2020, Tesla published on its website five vacancies for a showroom and service in Bucharest.

"We are preparing to enter Romania," reads the job post.

Tesla has thus publicly confirmed for the first time that it intends to open a showroom and a service in Romania.

(Photo source: Jan Gajdosik/Dreamstime.com)

