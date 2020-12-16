Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 08:25
Business

Tesla close to opening office in Bucharest

16 December 2020
Electric car producer Tesla is close to opening its office in Bucharest as it announced several open positions on the company's official website.

For the beginning, Tesla wants to hire five people, including a store manager, two service technicians, a service manager, and a sales consultant, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Rumors about the opening of a Tesla official store in Romania have been circulating for more than a year. The company is considering several locations to open this center and will most likely choose a location in the northern part of the capital.

Tesla's sales in Romania increased by 250% in the first 11 months of this year, to 56 units, according to official registration data. Until now, local customers have been ordering the cars online.

Romania currently has the most "aggressive" support scheme for electric vehicles, offering a subsidy of EUR 10,000.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Photomall/Dreamstime.com)

