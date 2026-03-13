The shares of Romanian construction materials manufacturer TeraPlast (BVB: TRP) were promoted on Friday, March 13, from the Standard to the Premium category of the Main Market operated by the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The change comes after TeraPlast shares met rigorous criteria regarding free-float market capitalization and share liquidity. The inclusion brings a series of advantages, primarily related to enhanced visibility among both retail and institutional investors.

Out of the 87 companies currently listed on the BVB Main Market, the shares of 33 companies are included in the Premium category. TeraPlast is the second company to have its shares promoted from the Standard to the Premium Category of the Regulated Market. The first issuer to achieve this promotion was the aluminum producer ALRO in 2018.

At the moment, TRP shares are included in the market’s main index, BET, which tracks the largest and most liquid companies listed on the BVB, as well as in the BET-BK, BET-TR, BET-TRN, BET-XT, BET-XT-TR, BET-XT-TRN, and BETPlus indices. Furthermore, TeraPlast shares are included in the FTSE Russell Emerging Markets and FTSE Global All Cap indices. Its shares are also part of the MSCI Frontier Markets indices.

“The inclusion of TRP shares in the Main Market’s Premium category is a natural step in the evolution of a company that has now reached a market capitalization of over RON 1.4 billion. Every issuer that moves to the Premium tier contributes to positioning Romania as a robust and trustworthy investment environment, reflecting the fact that the local capital market is maturing and becoming increasingly attractive to both Romanian and foreign investors,” stated Remus Vulpescu, CEO of BVB.

“The capital market remains a strategic partner for TeraPlast’s growth, and our objective is to continue generating value for our shareholders through investment, operational efficiency, and business expansion,” stated Dorel Goia, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TeraPlast.

The promotion to the Premium category was intermediated by BRK Financial Group.

(Photo source: TeraPlast on Facebook)