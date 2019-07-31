Romanian construction materials producer boosts business by 23% amid regional expansion

TeraPlast Group, the largest Romanian manufacturer of construction materials, controlled by local entrepreneur Dorel Goia, reported a 23% increase in business in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.

Its turnover hit RON 416 million (EUR 87 mln) as a result of the regional expansion and the development of its distribution network and customer portfolio. The operating profit - EBITDA increased by 26% year-on-year to over RON 35 mln (EUR 7.4 mln).

“The results in the first six months are in line with our projections and support the upward evolution and the strategy to improve the margin, sketched since last year. In 2018, we focused on the consolidation of the new businesses that entered the group. This year, we aim for a sustained growth, by expanding the regional presence and developing the production capacities, under an ambitious investment plan,” commented Ioana Birta, financial director of the TeraPlast Group.

The TeraPlast Group includes PVC pipe and profiles producer TeraPlast, insulated panel producer TeraSteel Romania and Serbia, roof tile producer Wetterbest (Depaco), as well as TeraGlass, TeraPlast Hungary, and TeraPlast Recycling.

(Photo source: the company)