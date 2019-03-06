Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 06/03/2019 - 09:16
Business
Deutsche Bahn subsidiary and local partners to upgrade railway to Bucharest airport
03 June 2019
The association of DB Engineering & Consulting GMBH and local companies Arcada Company and ISPCF won the public tender for linking the existing railway line to Henri Coanda International Airport in Bucharest. The project would make direct transfers from the airport’s terminal to Bucharest central train station possible.

The price asked by the winning bidder was RON 398 million (EUR 88 mln, VAT excluded), versus RON 420 million - the starting price proposed by the railway company, Economica.net reported.

The project will include 2.95-km of double track railway line, a 1.52-km viaduct over the national road DN1 and a station located at terminal T1 of the Bucharest airport. It is the first of a two-stage project, with the other part aimed at doubling the railway line between Mogosoaia and Balotesti to allow the bi-directional transfer.

According to a press release of the railway infrastructure company CFR, the other bidders for the first part of the project were Porr Construct of Austria and Ticaret A.Ş. Mapa Insaat ve from Turkey.

The project will be financed with EU funds. Works should be completed within 12 months after the design is finished, which should take no more than two months.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Normal
