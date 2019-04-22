Austrian constructor hired for railway link to Bucharest airport

Romania’s railway infrastructure company CFR and the local subsidiary of Austrian constructor Porr, Porr Construct, on April 19 signed the contract for upgrading to double-track the railway link between Mogoşoaia and Baloteşti stations in northern Bucharest.

The project will cost RON 50.5 million (EUR 10.6 million) and should be completed in 17 months, Agerpres reported.

The contract covers a complex range of infrastructure works and railway superstructure all along the route, the construction of the new Airport station, the installation of railway signaling and telecommunication equipment throughout the distance. The Airport station will be a new, two-level (ground and floor) construction with two platforms, each of them 150 meters long and 3 meters wide, the access of the passengers to the platforms being ensured by stairs, automatic stairs and an elevator for disabled persons.

By completing this investment objective, CFR will increase the quality of the railway transport services by introducing trains with a frequency convenient to passenger transport to and from the airport.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)