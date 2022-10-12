Business

Romanian jewellery chain Teilor opens fifth store in Poland

12 October 2022
Teilor, the Romanian chain of luxury jewellery stores with bonds listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, continues its expansion in Poland with the inauguration of a new store in Poznan, reaching a network of 63 units in five countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

The Teilor chain in Poland currently includes five stores, two of which opened this year.

"We are happy to open a new store in Poland, the country that represents the most important external market for Teilor. This confirms the confidence we have in the development of the business here. The Polish market is mature, which makes it extremely competitive," explains Willy Dicu, CEO of Teilor.

The new Teilor store is located in the Stary Browar shopping centre in Poznan, has an area of ​​approximately 60 square meters and is managed by four employees.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teilor)

