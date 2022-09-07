Romanian proptech startup Directimo opens office in Dubai

Bucharest-based proptech startup Directimo, which offers innovative tools for both real estate developers and agents, announced on September 7 the opening of a new office in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It also said it plans to accelerate its growth in international markets and invest in even more advanced developing technology for buyers and brokers.

The Romanian startup appointed Mike Hapoianu to lead its operations in Dubai and the business development in the region.

With extensive business growth and real estate experience in Romania, the United States, Poland, Turkey, and CEE, Hapoianu previously spearheaded leasing management on behalf of regional REPE, Portland Trust, backed by ARES Management. Prior to his role at Portland Trust, he served as General Manager of Mindspace Romania & Poland, a global, high-end coworking provider.

“Directimo, the proptech platform that reports straight from the source a complete offer of properties for sale, is the company that I believe in 100%, giving me the opportunity to open new markets for it. I have a common vision with the Directimo founders, who trust me to lead this new and vibrant market full of possibilities. Professionally, my new role is the ideal opportunity to accomplish what I know best, what I am passionate about, and to materialize the experience gained over the last 22 years in several markets,” said Mike Hapoianu, CEO of Directimo UAE.

Directimo sets itself apart by offering digital tools that integrate technology and real estate professionals’ know-how. In 2021, its total sales in Romania surpassed EUR 50 million.

Directimo has launched a new EUR 1 million seed investment, already confirmed at 70% by business partners and angel investors. The technology has been enhanced at the user experience level and provides an innovative platform for the real estate ecosystem.

