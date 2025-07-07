Tech companies and cryptocurrencies among most favored assets for Romanian investors, report shows

Investors in Romania are interested in technology companies, cryptocurrency assets, US Treasuries and niche sectors, complemented by ETFs with a focus on diversification, technology and high-yield bonds, according to an analysis by the trading platform Freedom24.

Top picks included NVIDIA, a global leader in GPUs, Taiwan Semiconductor, the world’s largest chip manufacturer, and Microsoft. Tesla remained a top pick for those looking to benefit from the green energy and electric vehicle boom.

The crypto wave, amplified by media hype, also made its mark on Romanians’ investment choices. MicroStrategy, recognized for its significant Bitcoin holdings, became a popular option among those seeking indirect exposure to digital assets.

The overall list reflects a mix of speculative bets on innovation (AI, crypto) and defensive assets (bonds, broad market), which is in line with Romania's economy as a fast-growing EU country. These results come from a survey of approximately 2,800 Romanian users over the past year.

Romanian retail investors also ventured into niche sectors such as maritime shipping or biotech. They made speculative bets on Castor Maritime, a shipping company, and TherapeuticsMD, a pharmaceutical firm specializing in women’s health.

Meanwhile, conservative investors who preferred stability and lower-risk assets gravitated toward fixed-income products like bonds and dividend-paying stocks. Popular bond investments included EuroBond USA Notes 3.375%, maturing in May 2033, and EuroBond USA Bonds 4.125%, maturing in August 2053. AT&T, the telecom giant, also drew interest for its reliable high-dividend payouts.

One of the main reasons Romanian investors chose ETFs was to gain diversification or broad market exposure. Two of the most popular picks were the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and the SPY.US (SPDR S&P 500 ETF), both tracking the U.S. market. For a more cost-efficient option, many chose VUAA.EU (Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF), a low-fee alternative that delivers the same exposure.

Investors looking beyond US borders opted for VWCE.EU (Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF).

Technology and growth-focused ETFs remained a key area of interest. Top picks were QQQM.US (Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF), VUG.US (Vanguard Growth ETF), and AMDY.US (YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF).

High-yield ETFs also attracted strong interest, especially among income-seeking investors. Two standouts in this category were EMHY.US (iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF), which provides exposure to emerging markets high-yield bonds and ULTY.US (YieldMax Ultra Option Income ETF), an ETF appealing to active investors, that leverages options to maximize income.

Rising global tensions prompted some investors to shift funds into DFNS.EU, an ETF focused on defense-sector companies, as governments ramped up military spending.

For long-term investors focused on capital preservation, VUAA, VWCE, and SPY remained core holdings. Their broad diversification and historical resilience made them reliable choices, especially during volatile market conditions.

