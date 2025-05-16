Romanian investment management company lists new ETF to track BET index

SAI Broker, a Romanian investment management company part of BRK Financial Group, listed a new ETF on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on May 16, under the stock symbol BKBETETF. The ETF aims to fully replicate the structure of the main index, BET.

The BET index reflects the evolution of the most liquid Romanian companies listed on the BVB Regulated Market and is the benchmark index of the Romanian capital market.

The capitalization of all companies listed on the main segment of the stock exchange is RON 375 billion. At the same time, the capitalization of Romanian companies that are part of the BET index is approximately RON 200 billion, respectively approximately 53% of the total capitalization of the main segment of the stock exchange.

"We are seeing a growing interest from investors in fund units, with over 900,000 people preferring these financial products. In this context, the launch of a new ETF on the local capital market is more than welcome," said Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

In terms of yield, from launch to the present, the BET index has increased more than 16 times. In the last 10 years, the BET index has doubled, with a yield of 118%. Compared to the same period of the previous year, the BET index shows a decrease of 4.7%, and since the beginning of the year the correction is 1%.

FDI ETF BET BRK is launched by SAI Broker, part of BRK Financial Group. Founded in 1994, BRK Financial Group is one of the largest brokerage companies in Romania and a founding member of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, being at the same time the only financial investment services company listed on the BVB.

SAI’s ETF is the second one that tracks the performance of the BET index and the sixth ETF available for trading on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

"The fact that the Romanian capital market offers various investment options, such as the new ETF launched by SAI Broker, shows that the Bucharest Stock Exchange is developing harmoniously and increasingly responding to investors' preferences," mentioned Adrian Tănase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The objective of the ETF BET BRK Open-Ended Investment Fund is capital growth, respectively the increase in the Fund's net unitary asset in the long term through investments made as a result of the mobilization of available financial resources from investors, individuals and legal entities, residents and non-residents, and their placement in the shares included in the BET index. The value of assets managed by SAI Broker is RON 60 million (EUR 12 million), at the end of March 2025.

”By listing the BET BRK ETF, we aim to provide investors with a modern, efficient, and accessible tool that facilitates exposure to the most important companies on the Romanian capital market. This initiative marks a significant step in diversifying investment opportunities on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), encouraging individual investor participation and contributing to the development of a more dynamic capital market,” stated Adrian Danciu, CEO SAI Broker.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB press release)