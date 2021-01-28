Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Romania’s Tech Angels members invest EUR 4 mln in 75 startups

28 January 2021
The members of TechAngels, the biggest network of angel investors in Romania, invested about EUR 4 million in 75 startups in 2020.

Of these, 60 are new entries in the investors’ portfolios while 15 also received funding in 2019.

The network’s members made the investments individually, as angel investors, through TechAngels, or through partner platforms or funds such as SeedBlink and GapMinder.

"For me, the most important trend last year was diversification. In addition to intensifying our business, in the sense that we met over 200 startups, practically tripling the number of meetings and pitches, we supported new areas with potential," said Malin-Iulian Stefanescu, TechAngels President.

TechAngels is an open group of private investors interested in supporting the development of tech startups in Romania and the region.

The TechAngels’ portfolio currently includes 175 startups from various sectors, but all are centered on tech-based solutions.

