Bulgarian investment fund earmarks EUR 17 mln for Romanian tech startups

The LAUNCHub investment fund in Bulgaria plans to invest a quarter of its resources, which will reach EUR 70 million by the end of this year, in Romanian technology startups.

The fund targets both startups established and operated in Romania and startups with Romanian founders operating in other countries.

LAUNCHub has invested in Romanian startups in recent years. It is now raising money for the third fund, having already reached EUR 44 million.

"From the new fund, we have already invested in Romania. We poured money in FintechOS together with GapMinder almost two years ago in the seed series, and we followed up for the A-series and hopefully soon for the B series as well. FintechOS is one of the most promising companies in the whole region," stated Rumen Iliev, partner at LAUNCHub, Ziarul Financiar reported.

He added that Romania is the largest market in the region and the most strategically important for LAUNCHub.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Blackboard373/Dreamstime.com)