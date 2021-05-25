Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 08:20
Business

RO flag carrier Tarom targets operational break-even in 2024

25 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian air carrier Tarom estimates losses of RON 230 mln this year, half of those reported in 2020, while its revenues will nearly double from 2020 to RON 1.19 bln, according to a draft order of the Minister of Transport for the approval of the company's budget planning for 2021, quoted by News.ro.

The company would turn to positive cash flow and would reach operational break-even in 2024.

The financing need for 2020 was partially covered by the treasury loan granted in the form of rescue aid, amounting to RON 175.6 mln and by the loan accessed by the company from Banca Transilvania amounting to EUR 19.3 mln, guaranteed by the Romanian state through the Ministry of Finance (for which the company guaranteed with fixed assets).

Tarom drafted a restructuring plan which was approved by the Board of Directors and by the General Meeting of Shareholders in August 2020.

It was sent to the European Commission in August 2020.

The total costs associated with the restructuring measures will be up to RON 1.84 bln (some EUR 380.3 mln) which will include the company's 50% contribution and state aid for restructuring, of maximum RON 923.6 mln (EUR 190.8 mln), Adevarul reported.

The state aid includes the RON 175.6 mln (EUR 36.7 mln) rescue aid already approved by EC and extended, to be later transformed into restructuring aid upon EC's approval based on successful restructuring.

(Photo: Colicaranica/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 08:20
Business

RO flag carrier Tarom targets operational break-even in 2024

25 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian air carrier Tarom estimates losses of RON 230 mln this year, half of those reported in 2020, while its revenues will nearly double from 2020 to RON 1.19 bln, according to a draft order of the Minister of Transport for the approval of the company's budget planning for 2021, quoted by News.ro.

The company would turn to positive cash flow and would reach operational break-even in 2024.

The financing need for 2020 was partially covered by the treasury loan granted in the form of rescue aid, amounting to RON 175.6 mln and by the loan accessed by the company from Banca Transilvania amounting to EUR 19.3 mln, guaranteed by the Romanian state through the Ministry of Finance (for which the company guaranteed with fixed assets).

Tarom drafted a restructuring plan which was approved by the Board of Directors and by the General Meeting of Shareholders in August 2020.

It was sent to the European Commission in August 2020.

The total costs associated with the restructuring measures will be up to RON 1.84 bln (some EUR 380.3 mln) which will include the company's 50% contribution and state aid for restructuring, of maximum RON 923.6 mln (EUR 190.8 mln), Adevarul reported.

The state aid includes the RON 175.6 mln (EUR 36.7 mln) rescue aid already approved by EC and extended, to be later transformed into restructuring aid upon EC's approval based on successful restructuring.

(Photo: Colicaranica/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars