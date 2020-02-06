Romanian carrier Tarom increases frequency of domestic flights

Romanian flag carrier Tarom announced on Facebook that it would increase the frequency of two of its domestic flights out of Bucharest.

Starting June 8, the company will fly two times a day from Bucharest to Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara, and return, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Tarom also has commercial flights from Bucharest to Baia Mare, Iaşi, Oradea, Satu Mare, and Suceava, Boardingpass.ro reported.

Tarom previously operated one-off flights from Bucharest to Italy, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands, on May 26 and 28.

(Photo: Pixabay)

