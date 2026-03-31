Romania’s flag carrier Tarom resumes procedure for hiring new CEO

The Romanian state-owned airline Tarom has resumed the selection procedure for the position of general manager, following the departure of Costin Iordache at the beginning of 2026. The position is temporarily occupied by Bogdan Costaș, and the recruitment process aims for a mandate in a context marked by managerial instability.

The new CEO will become the 17th in the last decade. The deadline for submitting applications is April 24, 2026, Capital.ro reported.

The government of Romania has a restructuring plan in progress for Tarom, approved by the European Commission, which must be completed by the end of 2026. The state-owned company is one of the 22 that must be restructured by the end of the year, and for which there is a milestone in the PNRR.

Tarom’s restructuring plan aims to bring the company back to profit after years of losses and major financial difficulties.

iulian@romania-insider.com