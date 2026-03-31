Transport

Romania’s flag carrier Tarom resumes procedure for hiring new CEO

31 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian state-owned airline Tarom has resumed the selection procedure for the position of general manager, following the departure of Costin Iordache at the beginning of 2026. The position is temporarily occupied by Bogdan Costaș, and the recruitment process aims for a mandate in a context marked by managerial instability. 

The new CEO will become the 17th in the last decade. The deadline for submitting applications is April 24, 2026, Capital.ro reported.

The government of Romania has a restructuring plan in progress for Tarom, approved by the European Commission, which must be completed by the end of 2026. The state-owned company is one of the 22 that must be restructured by the end of the year, and for which there is a milestone in the PNRR.

Tarom’s restructuring plan aims to bring the company back to profit after years of losses and major financial difficulties.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Colicaranica/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Transport

Romania’s flag carrier Tarom resumes procedure for hiring new CEO

31 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian state-owned airline Tarom has resumed the selection procedure for the position of general manager, following the departure of Costin Iordache at the beginning of 2026. The position is temporarily occupied by Bogdan Costaș, and the recruitment process aims for a mandate in a context marked by managerial instability. 

The new CEO will become the 17th in the last decade. The deadline for submitting applications is April 24, 2026, Capital.ro reported.

The government of Romania has a restructuring plan in progress for Tarom, approved by the European Commission, which must be completed by the end of 2026. The state-owned company is one of the 22 that must be restructured by the end of the year, and for which there is a milestone in the PNRR.

Tarom’s restructuring plan aims to bring the company back to profit after years of losses and major financial difficulties.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Colicaranica/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 April 2026
Macro
Romania receives 24th favorable opinion out of 25 needed to join OECD
03 April 2026
Transport
Romania awards section of SAFE-financed A8 highway to Spanish constructor
03 April 2026
Justice
Court rules to continue coup d’état trial of far-right Romanian politician Călin Georgescu, mercenaries
03 April 2026
Healthcare
Romania’s PM envisages talks with Pfizer on EUR 600 mln pay linked to Covid-19 vaccines
03 April 2026
Energy
Romania to cut the excise duty for diesel and levy “solidarity tax” on oil companies
03 April 2026
Events
‘Marie of Romania: Artist Queen’ exhibition arrives at King Charles III House in Viscri
03 April 2026
Sports
Update: Mircea Lucescu leaves role as Romania’s national football team coach
03 April 2026
Culture
Romanian president welcomes recovery of stolen Dacian treasure, urges better protection of heritage