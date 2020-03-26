Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 08:19
Business
Romanian state airline Tarom suspends all internal flights
26 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s state-owned air carrier Tarom has announced that it will suspend all its domestic flights for the next 14 days, starting Wednesday, March 25.

The airline will also suspend its flights to and from France and Germany, for at least 14 days, starting Thursday.

All commercial flights to and from France and Germany have been suspended through Military Ordinance no.3.

All passengers who booked domestic flights or flights to or from France or Germany may choose to reschedule their travel without penalty, or ask for full reimbursement of unused tickets, the company announced.

“To make the changes please contact the issuing agent or any Tarom agency. We apologize for the inconvenience created and for the delayed response to your requests. Considering the very large number of requests during this period, although the support staff has been supplemented, it will take time until all the requests will be fulfilled,” the company said.

(Photo: Tarom Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 08:19
Business
Romanian state airline Tarom suspends all internal flights
26 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s state-owned air carrier Tarom has announced that it will suspend all its domestic flights for the next 14 days, starting Wednesday, March 25.

The airline will also suspend its flights to and from France and Germany, for at least 14 days, starting Thursday.

All commercial flights to and from France and Germany have been suspended through Military Ordinance no.3.

All passengers who booked domestic flights or flights to or from France or Germany may choose to reschedule their travel without penalty, or ask for full reimbursement of unused tickets, the company announced.

“To make the changes please contact the issuing agent or any Tarom agency. We apologize for the inconvenience created and for the delayed response to your requests. Considering the very large number of requests during this period, although the support staff has been supplemented, it will take time until all the requests will be fulfilled,” the company said.

(Photo: Tarom Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister resigns
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister says all of Bucharest’s population will be tested, door to door
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of infection cases climbs to 906, 13 dead, movement restrictions come into force
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Suceava becomes biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country, local administration head infected
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to Romania from Italy, Spain, France and Germany, isolation for the rest
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Govt. prefers no testing instead of quick testing
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: More than 100 of the 762 confirmed Covid-19 cases are health workers
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: President places the whole country under quarantine, gets the Army to the streets