Romanian state airline Tarom suspends all internal flights

Romania’s state-owned air carrier Tarom has announced that it will suspend all its domestic flights for the next 14 days, starting Wednesday, March 25.

The airline will also suspend its flights to and from France and Germany, for at least 14 days, starting Thursday.

All commercial flights to and from France and Germany have been suspended through Military Ordinance no.3.

All passengers who booked domestic flights or flights to or from France or Germany may choose to reschedule their travel without penalty, or ask for full reimbursement of unused tickets, the company announced.

“To make the changes please contact the issuing agent or any Tarom agency. We apologize for the inconvenience created and for the delayed response to your requests. Considering the very large number of requests during this period, although the support staff has been supplemented, it will take time until all the requests will be fulfilled,” the company said.

(Photo: Tarom Facebook Page)

