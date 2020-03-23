Romania’s flag carrier Tarom seeks to tap into freight transport segment

Romanian state-owned airline Tarom seeks to compensate for the lack of revenues after most of the passenger flights have been canceled by entering the freight transport segment.

Tarom announced on its website that it is ready to lease five charter and cargo aircraft, Mediafax reported. The aircraft that can be rented are Boeing 737 (4 of them), and one Airbus A318.

The move is also aimed at providing an alternative to the road transport that is facing increasingly more obstacles as the countries in the region have been sealing their borders.

The association of Romanian road carriers called on the authorities earlier this week to take measures to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis that has particularly hit the transport sector.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Tarom)