RO carrier Tarom allows customers to reschedule their flights booked before May 31 for free

Romanian flag carrier Tarom has announced it would allow its customers to reschedule their flights initially scheduled before May 31 to any later date within 12 months since the issuing date of their ticket with no rebooking cost.

Fare differences that may occur will be collected, though, when the fare of the new flight is higher than the price paid initially.

“This commercial facility applies for tickets with at least one travel date until May 31, 2020, and offers passengers the possibility to decide on new travel dates or Tarom destinations within 12 months since the issuing date of their ticket,” according to the company’s website.

The offer regards all the flights and not only those cancelled - for which the company also offers the customers the option of full refunding.

(Photo: Pixabay)

