Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 10:51
Politics

Prosecutors move fast and indict former RO PM Tariceanu

26 January 2021
One week after getting the greenlight to start the prosecution of former prime minister Calin Popescu Tariceanu, the prosecutors of the Romanian National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) decided to indict him and will soon submit the file to the Court.

"The prosecutors' report shows that data and evidence support the assertion that the defendant Popescu-Tariceanu Calin Constantin Anton allegedly claimed and received, indirectly, in the period 2007-2008, from the representatives of an Austrian company, material benefits amounting to USD 800,000, consisting in the payment of consultancy services, in exchange for exercising his attributions in such a way as to adopt a series of decisions favorable to the company," a DNA statement reads.

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis greenlighted the criminal investigation against former prime minister Calin Popescu Tariceanu on January 13.

A similar request sent to the Parliament in 2018, when Calin Popescu Tariceanu was serving as a senator, was rejected.

Prosecutors now say additional evidence has been provided, and elements of novelty have emerged in the investigation.

According to judicial sources quoted by G4media.ro, the Austrian company to which the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors refer is Fujitsu Siemens Computers GmbH Austria - the company that distributed Microsoft licenses in Romania.

(Photo: Calin Popescu Tariceanu Facebook Page)

18 January 2021
Politics
RO prosecutors seize EUR 0.66 mln from former PM probed for corruption
