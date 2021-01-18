RO prosecutors seize EUR 0.66 mln from former PM probed for corruption

Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors seized goods worth RON 3.2 million (EUR 0.66 mln) from former prime minister Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, investigated for alleged corruption deeds, News.ro reported.

Prosecutors suspect that, during his mandate as prime minister, Tariceanu indirectly received material benefits worth USD 800,000 from the representatives of an Austrian company.

In exchange, Tariceanu allegedly exercised his powers to pass several government decisions in favor of the company.

The amount of 800,000 USD, representing a commission from the Romanian state's payments to the company, was reportedly used to cover election campaign expenses for Tariceanu.

The money was allegedly transferred based on fictitious contracts concluded with several offshore companies.

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) specified it initiated the case against the former prime minister in 2018, after merging three criminal cases. DNA had taken over one of those cases at the Austrian judicial authorities' request.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

