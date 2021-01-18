Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/18/2021 - 08:17
Politics

RO prosecutors seize EUR 0.66 mln from former PM probed for corruption

18 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors seized goods worth RON 3.2 million (EUR 0.66 mln) from former prime minister Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, investigated for alleged corruption deeds, News.ro reported.

Prosecutors suspect that, during his mandate as prime minister, Tariceanu indirectly received material benefits worth USD 800,000 from the representatives of an Austrian company.

In exchange, Tariceanu allegedly exercised his powers to pass several government decisions in favor of the company.

The amount of 800,000 USD, representing a commission from the Romanian state's payments to the company, was reportedly used to cover election campaign expenses for Tariceanu.

The money was allegedly transferred based on fictitious contracts concluded with several offshore companies.

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) specified it initiated the case against the former prime minister in 2018, after merging three criminal cases. DNA had taken over one of those cases at the Austrian judicial authorities' request. 

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/13/2021 - 13:57
13 January 2021
Politics
Romanian president green lights bribery probe against former PM
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/18/2021 - 08:17
Politics

RO prosecutors seize EUR 0.66 mln from former PM probed for corruption

18 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors seized goods worth RON 3.2 million (EUR 0.66 mln) from former prime minister Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, investigated for alleged corruption deeds, News.ro reported.

Prosecutors suspect that, during his mandate as prime minister, Tariceanu indirectly received material benefits worth USD 800,000 from the representatives of an Austrian company.

In exchange, Tariceanu allegedly exercised his powers to pass several government decisions in favor of the company.

The amount of 800,000 USD, representing a commission from the Romanian state's payments to the company, was reportedly used to cover election campaign expenses for Tariceanu.

The money was allegedly transferred based on fictitious contracts concluded with several offshore companies.

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) specified it initiated the case against the former prime minister in 2018, after merging three criminal cases. DNA had taken over one of those cases at the Austrian judicial authorities' request. 

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/13/2021 - 13:57
13 January 2021
Politics
Romanian president green lights bribery probe against former PM
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania and Europe: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures