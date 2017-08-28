First Taco Bell restaurant in Romania will open in Bucharest mall this fall

The first Taco Bell restaurant in Romania will open this fall in the Baneasa Shopping City mall in Northern Bucharest.

Sphera Franchise Group has officially announced the entry of Taco Bell on the Romanian market on Monday, August 28. The South-Californian brand is part of the Yum! Brands portfolio and is the main chain of quick service restaurants (QSR) in the world that offers Mexican-inspired products, according to a press release from Sphera Franchise Group.

Taco Bell is currently recruiting for the new restaurant to be opened in the Romanian capital.

Sphera Franchise Group is the largest restaurant group in Romania, owning the companies that operate KFC, Pizza Hut, Pizza Hut Delivery and Taco Bell in a master franchise system.

In Romania, the KFC network comprises 63 restaurants in Bucharest and other big cities such as Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca, Suceava, Oradea, Pitesti, and Brasov.

Pizza Hut has entered the local market in 1994, with a first restaurant in Bucharest. At present, there are 21 Pizza Hut places in Romania.

The first information that Taco Bell would enter the Romanian market appeared in July this year.

Irina Marica, [email protected]