Startup

Cluj-based start-up Synaptiq gets EUR 158,000 grant from Innovation Norway fund

31 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Synaptiq, a medtech start-up from Cluj-Napoca that develops software that makes cancer treatment more efficient, has obtained a grant of EUR 158,000 from the Norwegian fund Innovation Norway.

The software, called Mediq, is based on AI-assisted data processing and aims to help radiotherapists identify, outline, and diagnose tumors and organs at risk during radiotherapy treatments in a very short amount of time. The software is designed and developed in collaboration with doctors and clinics, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Last year, the Cluj-based start-up received a first financing of EUR 200,000 from the Cleverage investment fund and from entrepreneurs Daniel and Ioan Istrate.

The more recent grant, offered by Innovation Norway, will be used to build and test a prototype in real clinical conditions.

The prototype is part of the ONCOCARE project involving an innovative AI SaaS solution for efficient management and delivery of oncology therapies. The funds, in turn, are part of the SME Development in Romania - Support for Start-ups program, supported by the Government of Norway.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Startup

Cluj-based start-up Synaptiq gets EUR 158,000 grant from Innovation Norway fund

31 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Synaptiq, a medtech start-up from Cluj-Napoca that develops software that makes cancer treatment more efficient, has obtained a grant of EUR 158,000 from the Norwegian fund Innovation Norway.

The software, called Mediq, is based on AI-assisted data processing and aims to help radiotherapists identify, outline, and diagnose tumors and organs at risk during radiotherapy treatments in a very short amount of time. The software is designed and developed in collaboration with doctors and clinics, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Last year, the Cluj-based start-up received a first financing of EUR 200,000 from the Cleverage investment fund and from entrepreneurs Daniel and Ioan Istrate.

The more recent grant, offered by Innovation Norway, will be used to build and test a prototype in real clinical conditions.

The prototype is part of the ONCOCARE project involving an innovative AI SaaS solution for efficient management and delivery of oncology therapies. The funds, in turn, are part of the SME Development in Romania - Support for Start-ups program, supported by the Government of Norway.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination
03 August 2022
Social
Bucharest’s new parking tariffs explained
03 August 2022
Justice
Romania’s 1989 Revolution: Former president Ion Iliescu to stand trial as prosecutors resend case to court
29 July 2022
Politics
Romanian president condemns racist comments made by Hungarian PM