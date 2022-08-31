Cluj-based start-up Synaptiq gets EUR 158,000 grant from Innovation Norway fund

Synaptiq, a medtech start-up from Cluj-Napoca that develops software that makes cancer treatment more efficient, has obtained a grant of EUR 158,000 from the Norwegian fund Innovation Norway.

The software, called Mediq, is based on AI-assisted data processing and aims to help radiotherapists identify, outline, and diagnose tumors and organs at risk during radiotherapy treatments in a very short amount of time. The software is designed and developed in collaboration with doctors and clinics, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Last year, the Cluj-based start-up received a first financing of EUR 200,000 from the Cleverage investment fund and from entrepreneurs Daniel and Ioan Istrate.

The more recent grant, offered by Innovation Norway, will be used to build and test a prototype in real clinical conditions.

The prototype is part of the ONCOCARE project involving an innovative AI SaaS solution for efficient management and delivery of oncology therapies. The funds, in turn, are part of the SME Development in Romania - Support for Start-ups program, supported by the Government of Norway.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)