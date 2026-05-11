Romanian co-founded Swisspod sets new hyperloop speed record, begins next-generation capsule development

Swisspod, a Swiss-American company co-founded by Romanian entrepreneur Denis Tudor, announced that it set a new hyperloop speed record during testing in the United States, reaching 146 km/h (91 mph) with its AERYS 1 capsule. It said the achievement marks the end of the first development phase and the beginning of work on a next-generation hyperloop vehicle.

The tests were conducted at Swisspod’s facility in Pueblo, Colorado, and included validation of the company’s proprietary propulsion technology and autonomous control systems.

According to Swisspod, the milestone follows three previous record-breaking runs and multiple test missions designed to move the technology from simulation into real-world operating conditions.

The result, it said, places AERYS 1 within a speed range reached “by only a small fraction of rail services globally, with fewer than 3% of European routes and under 1% of US services operating above comparable speeds.”

“AERYS 1 served its purpose: to move the technology out of simulations and into reality. It allowed us to test, iterate, improve and prove that the core systems work under real operating conditions. The milestones we’ve reached are more than just numbers, they are proof that hyperloop technology is maturing. Now it’s time to shift our focus on the next-generation capsule, AERYS 2, which brings major, exciting upgrades,” said Denis Tudor, the CEO and Co-Founder of Swisspod.

Future development will now focus on AERYS 2, a second-generation capsule currently in the design phase and expected to deliver improved efficiency and higher operating speeds. Production is scheduled to begin later this year.

The company also announced it is raising CHF 17 million in Series A funding to expand its US testing infrastructure, continue AERYS 2 development, and support certification efforts for its technology. It is also working with European partners on a joint grant application focused on next-generation hyperloop systems.

Hyperloop technology involves autonomous electric capsules traveling through low-pressure tubes at very high speeds with low energy consumption and zero direct carbon emissions. Swisspod says its approach differs from other developers by placing most of the technological complexity inside the vehicle itself while keeping infrastructure simpler and more affordable to build and maintain.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Swisspod)