Swedish group buys 8.45% stake in winemaker Purcari

SEB Investment Management, the asset management branch of SEB Group, founded by the Sweidish banker family Wellenberg, has reached a stake of 8.45% in Moldovan winemaker Purcari. The stake has a market value of EUR 6.9 million.

Purcari carried out an initial public offering (IPO) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in February this year, raising EUR 40 million for its existing shareholders. The IPO drew several other important international investors, including Franklin Templeton and Charlemagne Capital.

The Moldovan winemaker currently has a market capitalization of some EUR 80 million.

