Survey: Majority of Romanian employees aim to change jobs in the next 6 months

Approximately 62% of employees in Romania intend to change their workplace in the next six months largely due to financial reasons, according to a survey conducted by the online recruitment platform Bestjobs.

Approximately 48% of respondents intend to change their workplace because they want a better salary, 13% due to a lack of professional development opportunities at their current job, 13% because of uncertainties regarding the company's future, and 8% due to a desire for a more flexible work schedule.

The survey shows that long-term employees, those who have been with their current company for over six years (42%), are increasingly dissatisfied with stagnation and are seeking professional and salary upgrades.

For 76% of survey respondents, salary and extra-salary benefits are the main criteria in evaluating a job offer. Other important aspects include the work environment (41%), opportunities for professional development (36%), the balance between personal and professional life (35%), and job stability (32%).

At the same time, about 58% of companies are focusing their recruitment strategies for 2025 on retaining current employees, 45% on their professional development, 38% aim to expand their teams, while 25% of companies seek to improve extra-salary benefits, and 25% are focusing on enhancing their employer reputation.

Regarding extra-salary benefit packages, most companies (63%) do not intend to make changes in 2025, while 18% plan to expand them. In terms of salaries, 44% of employers do not foresee changes, but 31% intend to offer salary increases. However, 19% are considering cost-reduction measures if taxation increases, and only 6% are preparing for potential salary cuts.

The Romanian job market still offers a degree of insecurity. Approximately 63% of employees, according to the survey, are cautious about the evolution of the economy, only 19% have an optimistic outlook, 12% are uncertain about how to position themselves, and 6% have pessimistic expectations.

The same survey shows that 35% of companies plan to hire up to 10 new positions at the beginning of 2025, 45% aim to fill between 10 and 30 positions, while 20% have over 100 positions available. These figures indicate a cautious approach, but with an openness to expansion.

The Bestjobs survey was conducted between December 2024 and January 2025, with the participation of 1,360 employees and 82 companies from sectors such as retail, services, logistics/production, construction/installations, IT&C, and engineering.

