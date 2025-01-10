Romanian government approves extra day off for public sector employees in early May

Romania’s government adopted in its January 10 meeting a decision granting an extra day off to public sector employees at the beginning of May.

Thus, Friday, May 2, will be an official day off for public sector workers, linking the legal holiday of May 1 (Labor Day) with the weekend (May 3-4). This will allow for an extended break, offering workers a four-day holiday weekend.

The decision specifies that public sector employees will make up for the time off by extending their working hours until May 31, 2025.

However, for workplaces where continuous operations are necessary, due to the nature of the production process or specific work activity, May 2 will be treated as a normal working day.

The decision also does not apply to judges and certain court personnel who will be involved in ongoing legal proceedings on May 2, nor to participants in these proceedings.

A calendar of the legal holidays in Romania in 2025 is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mauriceyom98/Dreamstime.com)