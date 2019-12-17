Romania Insider
Superbet founder buys 35% stake in Romanian coffee shop chain
17 December 2019
Mozaik Investments, an investment fund co-founded by Sacha Dragic, the founder of Romanian gambling company Superbet, Roland Haas (one of Dragic’s partners in Superbet), and investment banker Vlad Busila, has taken over 35% of the Romanian coffee shops chain 5 To Go, Startupcafe.ro informed.

The price might be anywhere between EUR 1 and 5 million, the source said.

The company’s founders Radu Savopol and Lucian Bădilă, will remain in control - with 65% of the shares. Company representatives say that the business model remains unchanged.

5 To Go operates under a franchise system, with the franchisor getting involved in the development of the location. From 10 outlets at the end of 2015, 5 To Go has reached 150 at the end of 2019. The company’s turnover will reportedly rise by 70% year-on-year to EUR 8 mln this year, while owners expect EUR 12 mln revenues in 2020 when 100 new outlets will be opened.

In 2020, 5 To Go also plans to enter the Polish market, with 5 locations under franchise in the city of Krakow, Radu Savopol, co-founder of the coffee chain, said in a press conference on Monday, according to Wall-street.ro.

Mozaik Investments representative Vlad Busila said that the fund targets at least two investments in Romania in 2020. 

(Photo: 5 to Go Facebook Page)

40