Romanian coffee chain among winners of the European Coffee Awards 2019

Romanian coffee chain 5 to go is one the winners of the European Coffee Awards 2019 competition organized in Dubai.

The Romanian brand won silver in the “Best Coffee Chain in Central and Eastern Europe” category, in which it competed directly with major international chains with tradition, Starbucks Coffee Company and Costa Coffee.

“We are overwhelmed by this award and honored to have received the vote of confidence from over 1,700 experts and people from this industry,” said Radu Savopol, 5 to go co-founder, local Economica.net reported.

5 to go’s nomination in the “Best Coffee Chain in Central and Eastern Europe" category, along with 18 other coffee chains, was made in August 2019. The winners were selected based on several criteria such as brand power, business performance, innovation, quality of products and services, design and atmosphere or dedication to the development of the coffee industry.

5 to go was founded by Radu Savopol and Lucian Badila and was launched in 2015. The local brand is getting close to the threshold of 150 units, being at the moment the largest chain of cafes in Eastern Europe.

