Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 11/13/2019 - 14:33
Entertainment
Romanian coffee chain among winners of the European Coffee Awards 2019
13 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian coffee chain 5 to go is one the winners of the European Coffee Awards 2019 competition organized in Dubai.

The Romanian brand won silver in the “Best Coffee Chain in Central and Eastern Europe” category, in which it competed directly with major international chains with tradition, Starbucks Coffee Company and Costa Coffee.

“We are overwhelmed by this award and honored to have received the vote of confidence from over 1,700 experts and people from this industry,” said Radu Savopol, 5 to go co-founder, local Economica.net reported.

5 to go’s nomination in the “Best Coffee Chain in Central and Eastern Europe" category, along with 18 other coffee chains, was made in August 2019. The winners were selected based on several criteria such as brand power, business performance, innovation, quality of products and services, design and atmosphere or dedication to the development of the coffee industry.

5 to go was founded by Radu Savopol and Lucian Badila and was launched in 2015. The local brand is getting close to the threshold of 150 units, being at the moment the largest chain of cafes in Eastern Europe.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/5 to go)

Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 11/13/2019 - 14:33
Entertainment
Romanian coffee chain among winners of the European Coffee Awards 2019
13 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian coffee chain 5 to go is one the winners of the European Coffee Awards 2019 competition organized in Dubai.

The Romanian brand won silver in the “Best Coffee Chain in Central and Eastern Europe” category, in which it competed directly with major international chains with tradition, Starbucks Coffee Company and Costa Coffee.

“We are overwhelmed by this award and honored to have received the vote of confidence from over 1,700 experts and people from this industry,” said Radu Savopol, 5 to go co-founder, local Economica.net reported.

5 to go’s nomination in the “Best Coffee Chain in Central and Eastern Europe" category, along with 18 other coffee chains, was made in August 2019. The winners were selected based on several criteria such as brand power, business performance, innovation, quality of products and services, design and atmosphere or dedication to the development of the coffee industry.

5 to go was founded by Radu Savopol and Lucian Badila and was launched in 2015. The local brand is getting close to the threshold of 150 units, being at the moment the largest chain of cafes in Eastern Europe.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/5 to go)

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

13 November 2019
Politics
Romanian president rejects debate with former PM: She represents the worst in politics in recent years
13 November 2019
Eco
Australian sailing vlogger of Romanian origin to help Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg get back to Europe
11 November 2019
Social
Who did the Romanians abroad vote for? Iohannis won in all major communities, except for Netherlands and Denmark
11 November 2019
Politics
USR+PLUS alliance will support president Iohannis in second round of Romania’s presidential elections
11 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who are the winners and the losers after the first round? - comment
11 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Partial results confirm that incumbent president and former PM move to second round - update
10 November 2019
Politics
Incumbent president thanks Romanians for massive anti-PSD vote in first round victory speech
10 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Exit polls shows incumbent president first followed by former PM, USR leader third, without Diaspora vote

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40