Finance

Major Romanian gambling operator Superbet diversifies into insurance, brokerage markets

06 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Customers of the Romanian major gambling operator Superbet, active in all relevant cities of the country, will have the option to sign an insurance contract or invest in financial instruments after the owner of the company, Sacha Dragic, received licenses from the Financial Supervision Authority (ASF) for an insurance company and a brokerage company.

Superbet Betting, the company that operates the betting chain, added in its registration documents activities such as financial intermediation.

Eazy Asigurari, a company controlled by a vehicle owned by entrepreneur Sacha Dragic and his wife Augusta, obtained ASF's final approval in mid-December 2022, while Investimental, the stock brokerage company controlled by the same owners, received the green light earlier that month, Economica.net reported.

The addition of the activity code specific to financial intermediation will allow Superbet to sell insurance, online or physically, by qualifying some employees as assistants or agents in brokerage. In the same way, but with people authorized to activate in the capital market area, they will be able to attract clients for Investimental - the brokerage company launched by Sacha and Augusta Dragic.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Superbet)

Read next
Normal
Finance

Major Romanian gambling operator Superbet diversifies into insurance, brokerage markets

06 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Customers of the Romanian major gambling operator Superbet, active in all relevant cities of the country, will have the option to sign an insurance contract or invest in financial instruments after the owner of the company, Sacha Dragic, received licenses from the Financial Supervision Authority (ASF) for an insurance company and a brokerage company.

Superbet Betting, the company that operates the betting chain, added in its registration documents activities such as financial intermediation.

Eazy Asigurari, a company controlled by a vehicle owned by entrepreneur Sacha Dragic and his wife Augusta, obtained ASF's final approval in mid-December 2022, while Investimental, the stock brokerage company controlled by the same owners, received the green light earlier that month, Economica.net reported.

The addition of the activity code specific to financial intermediation will allow Superbet to sell insurance, online or physically, by qualifying some employees as assistants or agents in brokerage. In the same way, but with people authorized to activate in the capital market area, they will be able to attract clients for Investimental - the brokerage company launched by Sacha and Augusta Dragic.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Superbet)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania