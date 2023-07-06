Major Romanian gambling operator Superbet diversifies into insurance, brokerage markets

Customers of the Romanian major gambling operator Superbet, active in all relevant cities of the country, will have the option to sign an insurance contract or invest in financial instruments after the owner of the company, Sacha Dragic, received licenses from the Financial Supervision Authority (ASF) for an insurance company and a brokerage company.

Superbet Betting, the company that operates the betting chain, added in its registration documents activities such as financial intermediation.

Eazy Asigurari, a company controlled by a vehicle owned by entrepreneur Sacha Dragic and his wife Augusta, obtained ASF's final approval in mid-December 2022, while Investimental, the stock brokerage company controlled by the same owners, received the green light earlier that month, Economica.net reported.

The addition of the activity code specific to financial intermediation will allow Superbet to sell insurance, online or physically, by qualifying some employees as assistants or agents in brokerage. In the same way, but with people authorized to activate in the capital market area, they will be able to attract clients for Investimental - the brokerage company launched by Sacha and Augusta Dragic.

(Photo source: Facebook/Superbet)