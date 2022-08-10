Eastern RO: Medieval art festival starts in Suceava

Hundreds of participants from Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Ukraine, and the Republic of Moldova are expected at this year's edition of the Medieval Art Festival in Suceava, in northeastern Romania.

The event takes place between August 11 and August 14.

Those who visit the Fortress of Suceava (pictured) will be met with various fire and laser shows, pantomime performances, comedia dell'arte performances, dance and fighting shows, theater and competitions for children, medieval music, medieval gastronomy workshops, in addition to workshops covering textile art, blacksmith, leather, and carpentry crafts, calligraphy, and more.

Numerous shows are scheduled every day, and living statues will be present on the esplanade of the city's Culture Center, in front of Suceava City Hall, and in the neighborhoods.

The festival starts on Thursday, August 11, with a torchlight parade on the route Obcini-City Hall- Ana Ipătescu-the Fortress, while the Romanian band Proconsul will perform at the Fortress of Suceava.

The program of the event is available here.

The Fortress of Suceava, erected at the end of the 14th century in the vicinity of the medieval town of Suceava, was the main residence for the rulers of Moldavia for close to 200 years. The ensemble, which encompasses a castle and defensive walls, was consolidated and refurbished between 2011 and 2015.

(Photo: Vladescu Bogdan | Dreamstime.com)

