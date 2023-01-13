Suceava County plans largest youth camp in Romania

The largest camp for children and youth in the country, with room to house around 900 people, will be built in Bucșoaia, in the city of Frasin, Suceava County.

President of the Suceava County Council, Gheorghe Flutur, said that the plan comes after a series of talks between county authorities and the Ministry of Youth and Sports regarding the modernization of camp Bucșoaia.

“Two years ago, I made several steps at the Ministry of Youth and Sports in an effort to take over that camp, which is now in ruins. The camp was operated by the town of Frasin. After the transfer, which happened at our request, we submitted a modernization project to the National Investment Company,” Flutur told Monitorul de Suceava.

The head of the Suceava County Council said that the camp will have hotel-like buildings for accommodation, a sports hall with an indoor pool, a large hall, sports fields, an athletics track, a summer amphitheater, a conference center, and a restaurant pontoon. There are also plans for an outdoor space for campfires, recreational areas, playgrounds, and trails for cyclists and skateboarders.

"I believe it will be the largest camp in the country, with 900 places, with many accommodation spaces, playgrounds, sports fields and spaces for all kinds of activities for the children staying there, from crafts, egg painting, to swimming, horse riding and so on. It seems to be a very interesting project and I really wish to have it in Suceava County. We are on the right track with it,” Flutur added.

(Photo source: Olesia Bilkei | Dreamstime.com)