Gabriela Firea, Romania's minister of family, announced on December 19 that young people in Romania will be eligible for the European Youth Card (EYCA). Starting this spring, the card will be available in Romania for free, in addition to other 38 European countries, and people up to 30 years of age can apply and join 7 million other European youths to benefit from access to endless discounts of different categories.

“We are preparing the documents that will reach the Government table for initialing the partnership with the European Youth Card Association, present in 38 European countries and with 40 member organizations,” minister Firea said.

Should the card’s project come to fruition, young people in Romania will be eligible for discounts for shopping, theater, film, public transport, and museums, as more than 6 million young Europeans have. More details will be announced soon.

“We collaborate with the European Mobility Association, the national member organization of the European Youth Card Association,” the minister added.

Additionally, she mentioned that the ministry has allocated RON 100 million for local governments’ operations in family and youth development and to open more vacancies. At least 16 employees are in need in each of the 42 institutions, but only one-third are occupied by specialists.

“We prepare jobs because we want to be in direct contact with young people and families all over the country,” she closed her statement.

(Photo source: Gabriela Firea/Facebook)