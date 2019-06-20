Subsidies for high-efficiency power and heating plants rise in Romania

Romania’s energy market regulator ANRE has significantly increased (by 11% - 28%) under order 69/2019 the subsidies for high-efficiency power and heating generation (also known as co-generation), Economica.net reported.

The money is collected as a fee per MWh paid by all electricity consumers in Romania and distributed as a subsidy to co-generation plants. In 2017, the RON 0.01 per kWh paid by consumers resulted in RON 624 million (EUR 140 mln) subsidies shared among 40 co-generation plants.

Just like previously, the allowance paid under the new order will be differentiated for the plants delivering heat to residential and non-residential consumers. The subsidies for the former ones are significantly higher.

The coal-fired co-generation plants also get higher subsidies since they have to pay for a higher number of greenhouse gas emission allowances: RON 290 (EUR 60) per MWh or 28% more than previously if they deliver the heat to population. The subsidy paid to coal-fired plants delivering the heat to non-residential users will rise by 20% to RON 118 (EUR 25) per MWh.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)