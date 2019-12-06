Romania Insider
Romania's Govt. to subsidise CO2 Emission Allowances costs for companies
12 June 2019
Romania’s Government considers “compensating” the expenditures companies make for purchasing the CO2 Emission Allowances (EUAs) under the European Union’s policy to combat climate change, Economica.net reported. No details were released.

There are already 15 such compensations schemas in EU states, the prime minister’s advisor on economic matters Florin Ciocanelea explained. He could not clarify whether the companies subject to the schema will be waived part of their taxes to the budget. However, the Government will not compensate the expenditures for only some of the companies, he assured.

The first candidates for the Government’s schemas are the coal and power companies like CE Oltenia (CEO). The company paid RON 1.4 billion (EUR 300 million) for EUAs in 2018, when it posted RON 1.1 billion (EUR 236 million) losses.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Complexul Energetic Oltenia)

